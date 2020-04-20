Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,466. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.78. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

