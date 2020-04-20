Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 974 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.10. 7,945,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.