Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

IYH stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.08. 13,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.6126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

