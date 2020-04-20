Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 117,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 144.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $62.30. 10,358,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,242,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.