Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Danaher by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.81.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 847,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,323. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average is $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

