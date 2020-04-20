Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.86. 2,096,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

