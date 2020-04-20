Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.21. 430,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

