Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 211.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.11.

BA traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,986,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,094,476. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average of $302.88. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

