Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.90. 7,325,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,730,949. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.35.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

