Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $3.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,556. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

