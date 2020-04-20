Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,760.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 651,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 475,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

FEZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. 184,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

