Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $7.79 on Monday, hitting $1,271.21. 1,051,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,313.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.