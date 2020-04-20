Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.25 and its 200-day moving average is $287.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

