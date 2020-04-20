Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases 270 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Shares of AEP traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 890,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,689. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

