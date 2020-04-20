Garrison Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,282,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,409,404. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

