Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $7.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.85. The stock had a trading volume of 669,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.