Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,914.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

IYT stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.69. 155,591 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Transportation Average ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

