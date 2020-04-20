Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.05.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,869,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The stock has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

