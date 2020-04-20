Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,775. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

