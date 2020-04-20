Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.07. 13,973,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

