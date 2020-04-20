Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. 7,458,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,713,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

