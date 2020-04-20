Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.73. 1,320,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

