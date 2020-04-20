GAPS Price Hits $3.29 on Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, GAPS has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $32.88 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00047478 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033648 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,968.05 or 1.00606524 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000754 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000608 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

