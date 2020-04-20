Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

