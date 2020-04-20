FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FRPH traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.43. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,971. FRP has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $421.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.76.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 68.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FRP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FRP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

