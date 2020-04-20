Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 700

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price increased by UBS Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRES. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 686.78 ($9.03).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 687.80 ($9.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 654.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 641.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 456.51 ($6.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 921.20 ($12.12).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

