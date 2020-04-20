Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE:FBM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 46,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $435.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

