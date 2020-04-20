Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLTR. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($144.70) to GBX 9,300 ($122.34) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,064 ($106.08).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,998 ($118.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 49.39. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 69.78 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,390.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,267.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.10%.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

