FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Price Target Cut to $44.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

FLIR stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,793,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.36.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 500.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 138.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

