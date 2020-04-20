Firestone Capital Management Sells 5,490 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,174,120 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

