Firestone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,804,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

