Firestone Capital Management Purchases 4,569 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,875,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.05. 2,241,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,192. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

