Firestone Capital Management Has $428,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3,522.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.87. 1,829,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,870. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

