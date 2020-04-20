Firestone Capital Management Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VWO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,102,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,000,498. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

