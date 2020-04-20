Firestone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $33.51. 303,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.