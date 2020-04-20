FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for KRM22 (LON:KRM)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of KRM22 (LON:KRM) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON KRM opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.66) on Friday. KRM22 has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 83.50 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

