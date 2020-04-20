Financial Survey: Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) versus National Bank of Canada (NYSE:NTIOF)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and National Bank of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $290.82 million 1.46 $86.05 million $2.17 4.94 National Bank of Canada $9.04 billion 1.43 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and National Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Bank of Canada 1 2 4 0 2.43

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.21%. National Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $61.40, suggesting a potential upside of 59.15%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than National Bank of Canada.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 30.20% 8.23% 1.22% National Bank of Canada 19.05% 18.52% 0.84%

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats National Bank of Canada on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

