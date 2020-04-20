Financial Comparison: Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) vs. Interactive Brokers Group (NYSE:IBKR)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 83.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated Capital Group and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.26%. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Associated Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 125.02% 4.39% 3.91% Interactive Brokers Group 6.24% 2.12% 0.24%

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $31.26 million 26.24 $39.19 million N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 7.40 $161.00 million $2.27 20.23

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Interactive Brokers Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

