Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

