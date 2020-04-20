Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) PT Set at €6.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.21 ($14.20).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

