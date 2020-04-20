Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

FOE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,242. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $790.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. Ferro has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $18.58.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 1,448.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

