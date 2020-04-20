Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FXPO. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 188.33 ($2.48).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 136.70 ($1.80) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $807.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 94.88 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02).

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

