Ferguson’s (FERG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 6,625 ($87.15) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 8,075 ($106.22).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. Oddo Securities reduced their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut Ferguson to a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC cut Ferguson to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,981.53 ($78.68).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 5,202 ($68.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,494.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,508.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, with a total value of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.