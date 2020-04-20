Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $87,680.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,228.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $23.19 on Monday. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 12,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fastly by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Fastly by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 114,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

