Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Posts Earnings Results

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $139.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $65.79 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:FMBL opened at $6,149.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6,420.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7,491.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 52-week low of $5,305.00 and a 52-week high of $8,450.00. The firm has a market cap of $790.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.62.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans.

