Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 202.7% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.05.

Facebook stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,776,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The firm has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average of $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

