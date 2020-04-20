Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lifted by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 5.1% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,618,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,830,112. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

