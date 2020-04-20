Evedo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $865,352.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Evedo has a total market cap of $54,140.42 and $865,352.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Evedo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.72 or 0.04572883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00065665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014501 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,056,540 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

