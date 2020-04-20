Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,890 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after buying an additional 1,332,737 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,792,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,521 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,854 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 208,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.80. 6,638,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,918,435. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

