Enigma Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $1.02 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, AirSwap, Kyber Network and Upbit. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.01106426 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00056349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00207110 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000717 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, AirSwap, GOPAX, Hotbit, OKEx, Tidex, ABCC, Bittrex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.